On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Jani Hakanpaa going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

Hakanpaa is yet to score through 23 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Hakanpaa has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Hakanpaa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:39 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:03 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:54 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:18 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:17 Away W 8-3

Stars vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

