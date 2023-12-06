The Rice Owls (3-5) travel to face the No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Houston vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Owls allow to opponents.

The Cougars are the 26th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 185th.

The 75.0 points per game the Cougars score are the same as the Owls give up.

Houston has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 79.5 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Houston scored 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did when playing on the road (75.6).

In home games, the Cougars allowed 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than on the road (60.9).

When playing at home, Houston averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.9) than away from home (8.8). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to in away games (39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule