The Houston Christian Huskies (2-4) meet the Kansas Jayhawks (2-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. This contest will start at 7:30 PM ET.

Houston Christian vs. Kansas Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Houston Christian Players to Watch

Taiyanna Jackson: 14.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 3.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 3.0 BLK Holly Kersgieter: 18.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK S'Mya Nichols: 12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Wyvette Mayberry: 13.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Zakiyah Franklin: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

