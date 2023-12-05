Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wichita County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Wichita County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Wichita County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Electra High School at Midway High School - Henrietta
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Henrietta, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa Park High School at Windthorst High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Windthorst, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
