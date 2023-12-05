Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trinity County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Trinity County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
high school basketball
Trinity County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Onalaska High School at Groveton JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Groveton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity High School - Trinity at Alpha Omega Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Huntsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spurger High School at Apple Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Apple Springs, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
