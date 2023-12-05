Tuesday's game features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-0) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) squaring off at United Supermarkets Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-55 victory for heavily favored Texas Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Red Raiders head into this contest on the heels of a 79-34 victory over Houston Christian on Friday.

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 76, Sam Houston 55

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

The Red Raiders' best win this season came in a 61-56 victory on November 25 over the Santa Clara Broncos, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Texas Tech is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

The Red Raiders have four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Texas Tech has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).

Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 over Santa Clara (No. 77) on November 25

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 110) on November 13

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 129) on November 20

60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 142) on November 29

79-72 over Rutgers (No. 158) on November 24

Texas Tech Leaders

Jasmine Shavers: 14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Bailey Maupin: 15.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

15.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 50.0 FG%

9.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 50.0 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders have a +180 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.0 points per game. They're putting up 73.2 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball and are allowing 53.2 per outing to rank 29th in college basketball.

