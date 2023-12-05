How to Watch the Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-7) will try to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at American Bank Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Scoring Comparison
- The Vaqueros' 59.4 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 61.6 the Islanders give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 61.6 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-4.
- Texas A&M-CC has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.4 points.
- The Islanders put up 7.1 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Vaqueros allow (71.4).
- Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when scoring more than 71.4 points.
- This season the Islanders are shooting 38.6% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Vaqueros concede.
Texas A&M-CC Leaders
- Alecia Westbrook: 9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 42 FG%
- Nabaweeyah McGill: 5.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 37.3 FG%
- Paige Allen: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Mireia Aguado: 6.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.2 FG%
- Torie Sevier: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.3 FG%
Texas A&M-CC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|L 75-54
|Leavey Center
|11/26/2023
|Texas State
|W 60-52
|American Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Rice
|L 84-56
|American Bank Center
|12/5/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/14/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Our Lady of the Lake
|-
|American Bank Center
