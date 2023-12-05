Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scurry County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Scurry County, Texas today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scurry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ira High School at Robert Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Borden County High School at Hermleigh High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hermleigh, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.