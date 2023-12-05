The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-0) aim to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearkats put up an average of 69.2 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 53.2 the Red Raiders give up.
  • When it scores more than 53.2 points, Sam Houston is 4-2.
  • Texas Tech's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.
  • The 73.2 points per game the Red Raiders average are 6.4 more points than the Bearkats give up (66.8).
  • Texas Tech has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.
  • When Sam Houston allows fewer than 73.2 points, it is 4-1.
  • This season the Red Raiders are shooting 43.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Bearkats give up.
  • The Bearkats shoot 35.0% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Red Raiders concede.

Sam Houston Leaders

  • Raanee Smith: 11.7 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK, 46.9 FG%
  • Kaylee Jefferson: 10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 34.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
  • Diana Rosenthal: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 25.6 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
  • Sydnee Kemp: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)
  • Kassidy Dixon: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.9 FG%

Sam Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Texas State W 66-62 Strahan Arena
11/25/2023 UTSA L 63-56 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/1/2023 Florida A&M W 65-62 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
12/10/2023 Texas College - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/16/2023 UT Arlington - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

