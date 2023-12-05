The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-0) aim to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

The Bearkats put up an average of 69.2 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 53.2 the Red Raiders give up.

When it scores more than 53.2 points, Sam Houston is 4-2.

Texas Tech's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.

The 73.2 points per game the Red Raiders average are 6.4 more points than the Bearkats give up (66.8).

Texas Tech has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.

When Sam Houston allows fewer than 73.2 points, it is 4-1.

This season the Red Raiders are shooting 43.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Bearkats give up.

The Bearkats shoot 35.0% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Red Raiders concede.

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 11.7 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK, 46.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK, 46.9 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 34.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

10.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 34.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Diana Rosenthal: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 25.6 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

12.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 25.6 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Sydnee Kemp: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Kassidy Dixon: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Schedule