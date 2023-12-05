Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Montgomery County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Woodlands High School at New Caney High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lifestyle Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Conroe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.