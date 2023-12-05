Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Johnson County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Johnson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Joshua High School at Seguin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burleson High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Venus High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School - Burleson at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alvarado High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
