Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
In Hopkins County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Hopkins County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Hopkins High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Wolfe City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sulphur Bluff High School at De Kalb High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: De Kalb, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Grove High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Cumby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
