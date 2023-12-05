High school basketball action in Hardeman County, Texas is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hardeman County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bellevue High School at Chillicothe High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5

5:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Chillicothe, TX

Chillicothe, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Quanah High School at Crowell High School