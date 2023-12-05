There is high school basketball competition in Fisher County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Fisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rotan High School at Patton Springs High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5

6:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Afton, TX

Afton, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Roscoe High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Hamlin, TX

Hamlin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Roby High School at Haskell High School