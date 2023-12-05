Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cottle County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
In Cottle County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cottle County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knox City High School at Paducah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Paducah, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
