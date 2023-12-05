The Butler Bulldogs (6-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse as heavy, 23.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is set at 149.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -23.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bulldogs have compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread.

Buffalo are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Butler has covered the spread more often than Buffalo this season, tallying an ATS record of 7-1-0, compared to the 2-4-0 record of Buffalo.

Butler vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 3 37.5% 83.4 152.7 69.0 152.1 142.0 Buffalo 2 33.3% 69.3 152.7 83.1 152.1 147.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Butler vs Buffalo Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up 83.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls give up.

Butler is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 83.1 points.

The Bulls average only 0.3 more points per game (69.3) than the Bulldogs allow (69.0).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Butler vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 7-1-0 0-0 4-4-0 Buffalo 2-4-0 1-0 3-3-0

Butler vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Buffalo 10-6 Home Record 11-4 3-9 Away Record 3-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.