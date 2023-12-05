The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) welcome in the New York Knicks (12-7) after winning eight straight home games. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Knicks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG

TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-6.5) 223.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-6) 223 -260 +215 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by three points per game (scoring 121.1 points per game to rank third in the league while giving up 118.1 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +60 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks have a +103 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 110.9 points per game, 24th in the league, and are allowing 105.5 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

These teams rack up 232 points per game between them, 8.5 more than this game's point total.

These two teams allow a combined 223.6 points per game, 0.1 more points than this contest's total.

Milwaukee has covered eight times in 20 chances against the spread this season.

New York has put together an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +185 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.