On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Thomas Harley going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Harley stats and insights

  • In five of 19 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Harley's shooting percentage is 19.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 19:19 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:28 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 2-1 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:19 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 14:58 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 2-0

Stars vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

