Player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Joe Pavelski and others are available when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena on Monday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Pavelski has recorded 11 goals and 13 assists in 22 games for Dallas, good for 24 points.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 2 1 2 3 4 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 1 0 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 0 1 1 2

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Jason Robertson has racked up 22 points this season, with eight goals and 14 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 0 1 1 5

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Roope Hintz is a crucial player on offense for Dallas with eight goals and 12 assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 2 0 2 2 2 at Flames Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Jets Nov. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Flames Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (40 total points), having put up 15 goals and 25 assists.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 2 2 8 at Coyotes Nov. 28 0 1 1 5 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 1 1 6 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 2 4 6 3

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's most productive contributors through 25 games, with 12 goals and 18 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 at Coyotes Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 3 2 5 3

