The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, December 4, with the Lightning having dropped four consecutive games.

The Lightning's game against the Stars will air on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Stars vs Lightning Additional Info

Stars vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/2/2023 Stars Lightning 8-1 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 61 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.

The Stars' 78 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 22 11 13 24 18 8 50.3% Jason Robertson 22 8 14 22 16 15 - Roope Hintz 21 8 12 20 5 6 52.5% Tyler Seguin 22 8 9 17 8 6 54.7% Jamie Benn 22 5 12 17 4 16 57.2%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 93 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 31st in the NHL.

With 83 goals (3.3 per game), the Lightning have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players