Here's a peek at the injury report for the Dallas Stars (14-5-3), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Stars prepare for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5) at Amalie Arena on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Stars vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Stars Season Insights

The Stars are eighth in the NHL in scoring (78 goals, 3.6 per game).

Dallas' total of 61 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is seventh-best in the league.

They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +17.

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning's 83 total goals (3.3 per game) rank fourth in the league.

Their goal differential (-10) ranks 24th in the league.

Stars vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-110) Stars (-110) 6

