The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak at the SMU Mustangs (3-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Lions' 79.1 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 68.4 the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • UAPB is 2-2 when it scores more than 68.4 points.
  • SMU has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.1 points.
  • The Mustangs put up 73.3 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 75.1 the Golden Lions give up.
  • When SMU totals more than 75.1 points, it is 2-0.
  • When UAPB allows fewer than 73.3 points, it is 2-0.
  • This season the Mustangs are shooting 47.0% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Golden Lions concede.
  • The Golden Lions shoot 43.9% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Mustangs concede.

SMU Leaders

  • Tiara Young: 20.3 PTS, 53 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • Tamia Jones: 11.3 PTS, 3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
  • Chantae Embry: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
  • Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.2 FG%
  • Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

SMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Toledo L 74-73 Harry West Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Harvard L 80-67 Harry West Gymnasium
11/30/2023 Baylor L 85-61 Moody Coliseum
12/4/2023 UAPB - Moody Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
12/18/2023 Sam Houston - Moody Coliseum

