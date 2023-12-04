For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sam Steel a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

Steel has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Lightning this season in one game (one shot).

Steel has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Steel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:38 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 11:42 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 6-3 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:09 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away W 5-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

