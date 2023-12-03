How to Watch the Texas vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (8-0) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the UConn Huskies (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ABC
Texas vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies score an average of 77.2 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 49.9 the Longhorns give up.
- UConn is 4-2 when it scores more than 49.9 points.
- Texas is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.
- The Longhorns put up 91.8 points per game, 28 more points than the 63.8 the Huskies give up.
- Texas is 8-0 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
- When UConn allows fewer than 91.8 points, it is 4-1.
- This season the Longhorns are shooting 51.9% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Huskies give up.
- The Huskies' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Longhorns have given up.
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Taylor Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%
- Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%
- Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|High Point
|W 101-39
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|South Florida
|W 76-44
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 112-74
|Moody Center
|12/3/2023
|UConn
|-
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Moody Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
