The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) face the SMU Mustangs (5-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

This season, the Lions have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 38.2% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.2% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 314th.

The Lions record 71.7 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 63.9 the Mustangs allow.

When Texas A&M-Commerce puts up more than 63.9 points, it is 3-1.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce is averaging 92.8 points per game this season at home, which is 38 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (54.8).

The Lions surrender 67 points per game at home this season, compared to 74.4 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Texas A&M-Commerce has performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 12.8 three-pointers per game with a 40.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 21.6% three-point percentage in road games.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule