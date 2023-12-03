Sunday's game at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) going head-to-head against the Lamar Cardinals (4-4) at 6:00 PM (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a 79-74 win for Sam Houston, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston vs. Lamar Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Sam Houston vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 79, Lamar 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. Lamar

Computer Predicted Spread: Sam Houston (-5.0)

Sam Houston (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Sam Houston is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Lamar's 5-1-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bearkats are 6-1-0 and the Cardinals are 5-1-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats average 73.4 points per game (214th in college basketball) while allowing 73 per contest (225th in college basketball). They have a +3 scoring differential overall.

Sam Houston grabs 34.6 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) while conceding 32.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

Sam Houston hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (153rd in college basketball) while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc (188th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.5 per game while shooting 30.2%.

The Bearkats score 88.9 points per 100 possessions (276th in college basketball), while allowing 88.5 points per 100 possessions (165th in college basketball).

Sam Houston has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (281st in college basketball action), 2.2 fewer than the 15.6 it forces on average (32nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.