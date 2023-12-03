The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Houston Cougars (4-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Florida A&M Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers' 54.2 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 64.8 the Cougars give up to opponents.

The Cougars score 87.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 78.8 the Rattlers give up.

Houston has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 78.8 points.

Florida A&M has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 87.4 points.

The Cougars shoot 43.4% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Rattlers allow defensively.

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 17.8 PTS, 4.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

17.8 PTS, 4.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Bria Patterson: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) N'Yah Boyd: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

11.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Kierra Merchant: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Kamryn Jones: 5.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

