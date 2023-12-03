Sunday's game that pits the No. 13 Baylor Bears (6-0) versus the Oregon Ducks (4-2) at Ferrell Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-63 in favor of Baylor, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Bears enter this matchup after an 85-61 win over SMU on Thursday.

Baylor vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Baylor vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Oregon 63

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

When the Bears defeated the Utah Utes (No. 12 in the AP's Top 25) on November 14 by a score of 84-77, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

The Bears have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Baylor has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bears are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most victories.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 76) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 115) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 159) on November 6

93-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 276) on November 26

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11 PTS, 56 FG%

11 PTS, 56 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 33.2 points per game with a +199 scoring differential overall. They put up 92 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allow 58.8 per outing (90th in college basketball).

