Baylor vs. Oregon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at Ferrell Center has the No. 13 Baylor Bears (6-0) squaring off against the Oregon Ducks (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-63 win, as our model heavily favors Baylor.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Bears secured an 85-61 victory over SMU.
Baylor vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Baylor vs. Oregon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 80, Oregon 63
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- The Bears' signature win this season came in an 84-77 victory over the No. 12 Utah Utes on November 14.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Baylor is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.
Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14
- 81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 68) on November 19
- 85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 106) on November 30
- 85-53 at home over Southern (No. 156) on November 6
- 93-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 276) on November 26
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11 PTS, 56 FG%
- Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears have a +199 scoring differential, topping opponents by 33.2 points per game. They're putting up 92 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are allowing 58.8 per contest to rank 96th in college basketball.
