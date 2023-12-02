In the upcoming tilt versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Wyatt Johnston to light the lamp for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Lightning?

Johnston stats and insights

Johnston has scored in seven of 21 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

On the power play, Johnston has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Johnston averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:11 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 2 0 18:34 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 3 2 1 19:38 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 2 1 1 15:14 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 5-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

