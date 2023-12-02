How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Texans have allowed to their opponents.
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Vaqueros are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Texans sit at 51st.
- The Vaqueros' 73.3 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 64 the Texans allow.
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-3 when it scores more than 64 points.
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UT Rio Grande Valley scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than away (71.3) last season.
- The Vaqueros conceded 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 85.2 away.
- UT Rio Grande Valley drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (33.8%).
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Hawaii
|L 76-57
|Acrisure Arena
|11/25/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-58
|Acrisure Arena
|11/29/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 79-69
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/15/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
