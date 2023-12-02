The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1, 0-0 WAC) meet the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2, 0-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)

  • Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG UT Arlington AVG UT Arlington Rank
93rd 75.2 Points Scored 66.4 314th
94th 67.3 Points Allowed 68.4 123rd
79th 33.4 Rebounds 33.6 69th
195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th
35th 9.0 3pt Made 6.4 285th
221st 12.5 Assists 13.5 143rd
113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

