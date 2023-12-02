The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) are welcoming in the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) for a matchup of WAC rivals at Grand Canyon University Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 41.7% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, UT Arlington has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.7% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Antelopes sit at 90th.
  • The Mavericks score an average of 77.1 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 68.2 the Antelopes allow.
  • UT Arlington is 4-1 when it scores more than 68.2 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UT Arlington scored 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 61.5 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Mavericks gave up 4.4 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than away (70.5).
  • Beyond the arc, UT Arlington sunk fewer treys away (6.2 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.2%) than at home (33.4%) too.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Alcorn State W 82-69 College Park Center
11/25/2023 Texas State L 73-66 College Park Center
11/29/2023 Abilene Christian W 86-71 College Park Center
12/2/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/6/2023 Texas-Dallas - College Park Center
12/6/2023 UNT Dallas - College Park Center

