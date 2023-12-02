Dereck Lively and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two players to watch on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Dallas Mavericks (11-7) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) at American Airlines Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSOK

BSSW, BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder won their previous game against the Lakers, 133-110, on Thursday. Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 33 points, plus four boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33 4 7 1 0 1 Jalen Williams 21 5 7 0 1 1 Chet Holmgren 18 5 1 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thunder vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander provides the Thunder 30.6 points, 5.9 boards and 6.1 assists per game. He also averages 2.3 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

Chet Holmgren chips in with 17.9 points per game, plus 7.8 boards and 2.6 assists.

Josh Giddey's numbers for the season are 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Williams averages 17.3 points, 4.1 boards and 3.8 assists, making 50.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.

The Thunder receive 10.3 points, 4.1 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Luguentz Dort.

Watch Kyrie Irving, Gilgeous-Alexander and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.4 5.1 5.9 2.3 1.1 1.2 Chet Holmgren 18.9 7.8 2.6 0.9 1.8 1.7 Josh Giddey 12.1 5.9 4.2 0.9 0.6 0.7 Isaiah Joe 12.0 2.4 1.1 1.1 0.6 3.1 Jalen Williams 12.5 2.5 2.4 0.6 0.2 0.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.