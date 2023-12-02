The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Saturday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and others in this contest.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOK

BSSW and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Thunder vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +190)

Gilgeous-Alexander's 30.6 points per game average is 1.9 less than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 5.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: -156)

Chet Holmgren's 17.9-point scoring average is 0.6 less than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 7.8 per game -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (8.5).

Holmgren has averaged 2.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He drains 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -102)

Josh Giddey's 12.1 points per game are 0.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 6.5).

Giddey averages 4.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Doncic is averaging 31.1 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.4 lower than Saturday's over/under.

He has grabbed 8.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (8.5).

Doncic's assist average -- 7.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Saturday's over/under (8.5).

Doncic has knocked down 3.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +134)

Saturday's points prop bet for Kyrie Irving is 23.5 points. That's 0.1 fewer than his season average of 23.6.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Irving has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is equal to Saturday's assist over/under.

Irving has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

