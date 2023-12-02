Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Mavericks on December 2, 2023
The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Saturday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and others in this contest.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Thunder vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Thunder vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Thunder vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Mavericks Prediction
|Thunder vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Thunder vs Mavericks
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: -102)
|6.5 (Over: +124)
|1.5 (Over: +190)
- Gilgeous-Alexander's 30.6 points per game average is 1.9 less than Saturday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of 5.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -115)
|8.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: -104)
|1.5 (Over: -156)
- Chet Holmgren's 17.9-point scoring average is 0.6 less than Saturday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 7.8 per game -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (8.5).
- Holmgren has averaged 2.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Saturday.
- He drains 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Josh Giddey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|12.5 (Over: -122)
|6.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: -102)
- Josh Giddey's 12.1 points per game are 0.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 6.5).
- Giddey averages 4.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|33.5 (Over: -108)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
|8.5 (Over: +106)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
- Doncic is averaging 31.1 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.4 lower than Saturday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 8.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (8.5).
- Doncic's assist average -- 7.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Saturday's over/under (8.5).
- Doncic has knocked down 3.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Kyrie Irving Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: +134)
- Saturday's points prop bet for Kyrie Irving is 23.5 points. That's 0.1 fewer than his season average of 23.6.
- His per-game rebound average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).
- Irving has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is equal to Saturday's assist over/under.
- Irving has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.