Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (11-7) face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) on December 2, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs Mavericks Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

This season, the Thunder have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 49.3% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.

Oklahoma City is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 49.3% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.

The 119.4 points per game the Thunder score are just 1.8 more points than the Mavericks give up (117.6).

Oklahoma City has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 117.6 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Thunder are posting 4.3 more points per game (121.3) than they are on the road (117).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City is allowing 10.1 more points per game (115.4) than in road games (105.3).

In home games, the Thunder are making 1.3 fewer treys per game (12.3) than on the road (13.6). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to when playing on the road (44.9%).

