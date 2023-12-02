The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report ahead of their Saturday, December 2 matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (11-7) at American Airlines Center, which starts at 9:00 PM ET.

The Thunder's last contest on Thursday ended in a 133-110 win over the Lakers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team-high 33 points paced the Thunder in the victory.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Williams SG Questionable Hip 17.3 4.1 3.8

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Dante Exum: Out (Personal), Luka Doncic: Out (Personal), Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out (Back)

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSOK

Watch this game on Fubo

