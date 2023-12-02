The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) take on the Dallas Mavericks (11-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Thunder vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 118 - Mavericks 116

Thunder vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 4.5)

Mavericks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-1.6)

Thunder (-1.6) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.0

The Thunder have a 14-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 9-9-0 mark of the Mavericks.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 55.6% of the time this season (10 out of 18). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (12 out of 18).

The Thunder have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-2) this season while the Mavericks have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-3).

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder have been led by their offense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by scoring 119.4 points per game. They rank ninth in the league in points allowed (110.9 per contest).

Oklahoma City has been playing poorly when it comes to rebounding this year, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA in boards per game (41.3) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed per game (46.1).

This year, the Thunder rank 16th in the league in assists, averaging 25.7 per game.

Oklahoma City ranks fifth-best in the NBA by forcing 15.2 turnovers per game. It ranks seventh in the league by averaging 12.5 turnovers per contest.

The Thunder rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.8%. They rank 11th in the league by making 12.9 three-pointers per contest.

