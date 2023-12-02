In this season's Big 12 Championship Game, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are huge underdogs (+14.5) against the Texas Longhorns. AT&T Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is 55.5 in this matchup.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State game info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Texas vs. Oklahoma State statistical matchup

Texas Oklahoma State 460.4 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.8 (31st) 325.3 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.2 (115th) 188.3 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (57th) 272.1 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.4 (37th) 15 (46th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (71st) 21 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (27th)

Texas leaders

The Longhorns' offense has been driven by Jonathon Brooks, who has scampered for 1,138 yards (94.8 yards per carry) and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Brooks has made a difference in the passing attack, grabbing 25 balls on 28 targets for 286 yards and one touchdown.

In 12 games, Quinn Ewers has thrown for 2,709 yards (225.8 yards per game) to go along with 17 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

As a runner, Ewers has scrambled for 15 yards (0.3 YPC) and five touchdowns.

In 12 games, Xavier Worthy has converted 105 targets into 67 receptions, 883 yards and five touchdowns for the Longhorns.

Oklahoma State leaders

In 12 games, Ollie Gordon has run for 1,579 yards (131.6 per game) and 20 touchdowns.

Gordon also has 33 catches for 272 yards and one TD.

Alan Bowman has thrown for 2,808 yards (234 per game), completing 59.9% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Bowman has scored two touchdowns and picked up 20 yards.

In 12 games, Brennan Presley has 74 receptions for 737 yards (61.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

