Saturday's contest between the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) and the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 81-72 based on our computer prediction, with a favored TCU squad coming out on top. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on December 2.

According to our computer prediction, TCU should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 9.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 152.5 total.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Line: TCU -9.5

TCU -9.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): TCU -500, Georgetown +375

TCU vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 81, Georgetown 72

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: TCU (-9.5)



TCU (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (152.5)



TCU has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgetown is 2-4-0. The Horned Frogs have a 3-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hoyas have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 171.4 points per game, 18.9 more points than this matchup's total.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs outscore opponents by 29.7 points per game (scoring 93.0 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while giving up 63.3 per contest to rank 34th in college basketball) and have a +178 scoring differential overall.

TCU wins the rebound battle by 11.5 boards on average. It collects 37.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 54th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 25.5 per outing.

TCU knocks down 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 6.5 (257th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.2.

The Horned Frogs average 109.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in college basketball), and give up 74.5 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

TCU wins the turnover battle by 5.6 per game, committing 12.7 (232nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 18.3.

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas' +50 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.4 points per game (111th in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per contest (187th in college basketball).

Georgetown wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It grabs 36.1 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.6.

Georgetown knocks down 3.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.1 (56th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

Georgetown has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.4 per game (282nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (297th in college basketball).

