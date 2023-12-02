The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have won four games in a row.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 74th.

The Horned Frogs record 21.7 more points per game (93) than the Hoyas allow (71.3).

When TCU scores more than 71.3 points, it is 6-0.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively TCU performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game away from home.

The Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.3).

When playing at home, TCU made 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than in away games (5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to on the road (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule