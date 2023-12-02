How to Watch TCU vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have won four games in a row.
TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- North Alabama vs Kansas State (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Lipscomb vs UCF (4:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Northwestern State vs Baylor (6:00 PM ET | December 2)
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 54th.
- The 93 points per game the Horned Frogs score are 21.7 more points than the Hoyas give up (71.3).
- TCU has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU posted 77.9 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Horned Frogs gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than on the road (76.3).
- At home, TCU drained 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than in away games (5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to in road games (28.5%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
