Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Summer Creek High School vs. Hightower High School Game - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Hightower High School will host Summer Creek High School on Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 PM CT.
Summer Creek vs. Hightower Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Harris County Games This Week
Galena Park North Shore High School at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Pasadena, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
