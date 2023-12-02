The SMU Mustangs are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), in this year's AAC Championship Game, where they will face the Tulane Green Wave. Yulman Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ABC. A 46.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

On defense, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by allowing only 18.3 points per game. The offense ranks 63rd (27.9 points per game). SMU has dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-best in points per game (41.8) and 13th-best in points surrendered per game (17.7).

SMU vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Tulane vs SMU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -3.5 -110 -110 46.5 -115 -105 -175 +145

SMU Recent Performance

Offensively, the Mustangs are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 494.3 yards per game (sixth-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 363 (68th-ranked).

The Mustangs are scoring 47.3 points per game in their past three games (third-best in college football), and allowing 23 (99th).

SMU is 30th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (296.3 per game), and -31-worst in passing yards conceded (237.7).

The Mustangs are 56th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (198), and 93rd in rushing yards given up (125.3).

The Mustangs have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their last three games.

In SMU's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mustangs have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

SMU has gone over in four of their 11 games with a set total (36.4%).

SMU has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

SMU has been at least a +145 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has compiled 3,204 yards (267 per game) while completing 59.9% of his passes and collecting 28 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 198 yards with four touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has rushed 113 times for 645 yards, with six touchdowns.

LJ Johnson Jr. has rushed for 542 yards on 99 carries with three touchdowns.

RJ Maryland has racked up 462 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Jake Bailey has 34 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 450 yards (37.5 yards per game) this year.

Romello Brinson has racked up 417 reciving yards (34.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Elijah Roberts leads the team with 7.5 sacks, and also has eight TFL and 26 tackles.

Kobe Wilson is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 54 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception.

Isaiah Nwokobia has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 46 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

