Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his last game, had 33 points and seven assists in a 133-110 win over the Lakers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gilgeous-Alexander's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 30.6 32.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.1 Assists 6.5 6.1 5.9 PRA -- 42.6 43.4 PR -- 36.5 37.5 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.2



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Mavericks

Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for taking 22.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.

He's knocked down 1.2 threes per game, or 9.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 20th in possessions per game with 103.3.

On defense, the Mavericks have allowed 117.6 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the league.

On the glass, the Mavericks have conceded 46.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have allowed 27.9 per game, 26th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks have allowed 12.2 makes per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 36 33 5 5 0 2 1 12/12/2022 38 42 2 3 1 0 3 10/29/2022 41 38 6 9 0 1 2

