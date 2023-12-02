WAC opponents meet when the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) visit the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) at Teague Center, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Wildcats are 2.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -2.5 146.5

SFA Betting Records & Stats

SFA's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 146.5 points three times.

SFA's contests this year have an average total of 149.0, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The 'Jacks are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

SFA has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The 'Jacks have played as a favorite of -145 or more twice this season and split those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for SFA.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 3 50% 78.1 146.4 70.9 143.9 145.8 Abilene Christian 5 71.4% 68.3 146.4 73.0 143.9 140.9

Additional SFA Insights & Trends

SFA covered 10 times in 15 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The 78.1 points per game the 'Jacks put up are 5.1 more points than the Wildcats allow (73.0).

When SFA totals more than 73.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 3-3-0 1-1 3-3-0 Abilene Christian 3-4-0 3-3 5-2-0

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SFA Abilene Christian 12-4 Home Record 9-5 6-6 Away Record 4-8 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

