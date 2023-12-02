The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) take on a fellow WAC opponent, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Teague Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SFA vs. Abilene Christian matchup.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-2.5) 146.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-2.5) 145.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends

SFA is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

In the 'Jacks' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Abilene Christian has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of five Wildcats games this year have hit the over.

