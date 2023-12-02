The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) travel in WAC action against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

In games SFA shoots higher than 45.5% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The 'Jacks are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 336th.

The 'Jacks put up 78.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 73 the Wildcats allow.

SFA has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SFA averaged 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 76.3 points per contest.

The 'Jacks ceded 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 14.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.6).

SFA averaged 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 6.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1, 42.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Upcoming Schedule