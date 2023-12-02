The Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) are heavy underdogs (+19.5) as they look to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Rice Owls (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 169.5 points.

Rice vs. Houston Christian Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -19.5 169.5

Rice Betting Records & Stats

Rice's games have had a combined total of more than 169.5 points twice this season (in six outings).

Rice's contests this year have an average point total of 161.6, 7.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Owls have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Houston Christian (3-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 26.7% more often than Rice (2-4-0) this season.

Rice vs. Houston Christian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 169.5 % of Games Over 169.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 2 33.3% 78.7 149.3 82.9 177.9 156.2 Houston Christian 2 40% 70.6 149.3 95 177.9 158.5

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

The 78.7 points per game the Owls put up are 16.3 fewer points than the Huskies allow (95).

Rice vs. Houston Christian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 2-4-0 0-0 4-2-0 Houston Christian 3-2-0 1-2 4-1-0

Rice vs. Houston Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice Houston Christian 11-7 Home Record 8-8 6-7 Away Record 2-13 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-2-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

