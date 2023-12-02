How to Watch Rice vs. Houston Christian on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Rice vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- South Florida vs UMass (1:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Memphis vs Ole Miss (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Mississippi Valley State vs North Texas (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (50%).
- Rice has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Owls sit at 219th.
- The Owls put up 16.3 fewer points per game (78.7) than the Huskies give up (95).
- When Rice scores more than 95 points, it is 2-0.
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Rice performed better at home last year, averaging 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game when playing on the road.
- The Owls gave up 73.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.5).
- Rice made 9.2 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|New Mexico
|L 90-56
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 83-68
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/30/2023
|UT Martin
|W 98-78
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/13/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
